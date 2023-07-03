Downtown Tokyo building explosion causes 4 injuries

An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.

Police were investigating the site after receiving an emergency call, Kyodo news reported.

US MULLS SENDING TOP-SHELF DEPLETED URANIUM TANK ROUNDS TO UKRAINE

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NHK television, quoting fire department officials, said four people were injured.

No other information, including the cause, was yet available.