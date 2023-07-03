Expand / Collapse search
Japan
Published

Downtown Tokyo building explosion causes 4 injuries

The cause of the blast in Japan is still unknown

Associated Press
An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.

Police were investigating the site after receiving an emergency call, Kyodo news reported.

explosion site in Tokyo

Firefighters work outside of a building where an explosion occurred in the Shimbashi area of Tokyo on July 3, 2023.  (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

NHK television, quoting fire department officials, said four people were injured.

No other information, including the cause, was yet available.