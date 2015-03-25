Dog helps save owner stranded for days after car accident in Australia

Man’s best friend, indeed.

A dog helped save his owner’s life after the man was trapped following a car accident on a remote property in Australia.

Herbert Schutz, 76, drove his car into a tree near Rylstone on Friday. When he tried to escape the wreckage, the car rolled on top of him, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Schutz was rescued Monday night by his neighbors after his daughter – who grew concerned when she was unable to reach him – contacted them.

Schutz was found covered in hair from Australian Kelpie, Boydy, whose body warmth helped Schutz battle temperatures as low as 4 degrees Celsius (39 F) in the four days he was trapped without food or water, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

''Even when we found him, the dog ran straight to his side and cuddled up to him. He didn't want to leave him even then,'' said Eric Merrity, a neighbor.

Schutz remains in serious condition at a hospital.

