Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

Despite Putin's nuclear rhetoric, US sees no need to change nuclear posture, official says

'Russia's nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout this conflict,' says National Security Council spokesperson

Reuters
Published
close
Putin tells the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war Video

Putin tells the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson shares details on Vladimir Putin's latest comment on the country's nuclear capability as some NATO nations refuse to rule out sending troops to Ukraine. Rep. Cory Mills weighs in on 'Fox & Friends.'

The United States has not adjusted its nuclear posture as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's new nuclear saber-rattling, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said Washington has seen no indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine after Putin's comments.

The official said Putin appeared to be restating Russia’s nuclear doctrine that they will use nuclear weapons if their sovereignty is threatened.

VANCE LEADS BILL TO ADDRESS US MUNITIONS AND READINESS AMID UKRAINE AID BATTLE

"We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture, nor any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," the official said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an interview to Rossiya Segodnya news agency in Moscow, Russia, March 12, 2024. (Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via Reuters)

Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement that "Russia's nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout this conflict."

"It is Russia that brutally invaded Ukraine without provocation or justification, and we will continue to support Ukraine as they defend their people and their sovereign territory from Russian aggression," she said.