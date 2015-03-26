Desmond Tutu of South Africa w

A billionaire's foundation says it will give anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa an award for "speaking truth to power" that comes with a $1 million grant.

In announcing the one-off award Thursday, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation said Tutu "is and has throughout his life been one of Africa's great voices for justice, freedom, democracy and responsible, responsive government."

Tutu was an anti-apartheid leader during the most desperate years of the struggle against racist rule. The Nobel peace laureate has continued to be outspoken on world events, sharply criticizing Israel's treatment of Palestinians and China's treatment of Tibetans.

The London-based foundation also gives an annual $5 million prize for good governance in Africa, awarded to a former head of state. Ibrahim was born in Sudan.