Denmark expands minority government to 3-party coalition

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen says his Liberal Party has agreed to form a new Cabinet with two other parties in a move aimed at strengthening Denmark's single-party, minority government.

After meeting leaders of the center-right Liberal Alliance and the Conservative Party, Rasmussen tweeted Sunday the new "three-leaf clover" coalition would help create "a freer, richer and more secure Denmark."

The Liberal Party — with 34 seats in the 179-member Parliament — has held power since the 2015 elections with support from the two smaller parties and the anti-immigration, populist Danish People's Party.

The new coalition government still will need the populists' backing as it's short of a majority in Parliament.

The new Cabinet is to be sworn in on Monday.