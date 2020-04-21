Danes rush for haircuts after government takes new steps in easing coronavirus restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Danes rushed to hair salons and barbershops Monday to end a monthlong nightmare of bad hair after some businesses reopened in Denmark’s latest step to loosen coronavirus restrictions.

Danish citizens wasted no time booking appointments for haircuts or visiting other shops Monday, including tattoo parlors, physiotherapists, dentists and others.

"We are crazy busy. I mean fully booked for the next two weeks," Phil Olander, owner of Phil's Barber in central Copenhagen, told the BBC.

The businesses that have reopened must follow new health guidelines, with hairdressers required to clean and sanitize their stations and equipment between customers.

“I want to take this opportunity to say to people who actually didn’t cut their hair at home - thank you very much,” Erik Bjornsson, a hairdresser at Street Cut salon in downtown Copenhagen, told Reuters.

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik shared before and after photos of his visit to the barber, and thanked his countrymen for cooperating with the strict lockdown.

“I am probably not the only one who has been to a hairdresser today,” he wrote in Danish. “Fortunately, it is now possible for hairdressers and other smaller companies and stores to stay open on top of a long shutdown.”

He added: “I want to thank everyone for being so readily prepared and for helping keep the wheels going for a period that requires a lot of us all.”

One of the first countries in Europe to impose a lockdown, Denmark is reopening businesses a week after some schools resumed classes. Zoological gardens and animal parks said they can reopen May 1.

As of Tuesday, Denmark had 7,891 confirmed coronavirus cases and 370 deaths.

While early measures appear to have slowed the spread of the disease, the government is implementing strict guidelines to test anyone who has been or will be hospitalized for more than one day with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Staff and residents at retirement homes, and facilities for people with mental health issues will also require testing.

“In this situation, it is very important that there is increased awareness to avoid infection in the population,” the Danish Health Authority said. “The spread of infection has been greatly reduced, and we have therefore started to open up the society gradually.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.