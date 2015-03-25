Defense minister says Venezuela gets military advice from Cuba, denies Cuban control

Defense Minister Diego Molero says Venezuela is receiving military advice from Cuba, but says officials from the communist-led island do not influence decisions within the armed forces.

Molero did not provide details regarding Cuban military advice during an interview broadcast Sunday on the Televen TV channel.

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles has alleged that Cuba has growing influence over Venezuela's government and military. While the government proclaims close ties of trade and friendship with Havana, it insists the Cubans do not determine policy.