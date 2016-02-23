Death toll in Ankara bombing increased to 29

Turkey's Health Ministry says a man injured in last week's suicide car bomb attack in Ankara has died of his wounds, raising the death toll to 29.

The ministry said the 66-year-old died in the hospital on Tuesday. Ten other people wounded in the attack are still being treated in hospitals, it said.

Also Tuesday, police detained three more people suspected of involvement in the bombing, the state-run Anadolu Agency said. Fourteen others were charged in connection with the attack over the weekend.

A Turkey-based Kurdish militant group has claimed responsibility for the Feb. 17 attack, which targeted buses carrying military personnel.

The government says, however, it has evidence that a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia group carried out the attack in collaboration with Turkey's own Kurdish rebels.