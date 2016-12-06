DEA arrests son of former Honduras president in Haiti drug sting
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) – The son of former President Porfirio Lobo was arrested in Haiti in an apparent anti-drug operation carried out by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Haitian authorities, the ex-president and the Honduran government confirmed Thursday.
Fabio Lobo Lobo, 43, was arrested Wednesday night in Haiti and taken to New York to appear before a judge, according to a statement from the Honduran government. Lobo was arrested by Haitian authorities with the support of the DEA.
Porfirio Lobo said Thursday in an interview with the government's Channel 8 television that he was facing a situation that he would never wish on any parent.
"I cannot say that he is guilty; I cannot say that he is not," Lobo said.
"Fabio is not a child," Lobo added. "He is a man with a family and must answer for his actions."
Lobo said he hopes his son can prove his innocence. As a father, he added, he is very hurt.
DEA officials did not return calls seeking comment.
Porfirio Lobo served as Honduras' president from 2010 to 2014. He was elected following a coup that removed Manuel Zelaya the presidency in 2009.