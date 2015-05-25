Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 12, 2015

DAVOS WATCH: World Economic Forum enters last day after week of meetings, speeches

By | Associated Press
    Image 1 of 3

    American humorist, writer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sarah Jones performs during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (The Associated Press)

    Image 2 of 3

    Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird, left, and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pose for the media prior to a meeting on the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015. The world's financial and political elite will head this week to the Swiss Alps for a gathering of the World Economic Forum at the Swiss ski resort of Davos. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool) (The Associated Press)

    Image 3 of 3

    President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, left, and Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, right, attend a panel session on the last day of the 45th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Keystone, Laurent Gillieron) (The Associated Press)

DAVOS, Switzerland – The World Economic Forum held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos has the official goal of "improving the state of the world." In practice, it's a massive networking event that brings together 2,500 heads of state, business leaders, philanthropists and artists.

Here are some glimpses of what's happening and being discussed at Davos on Saturday, the forum's last day:

STATE OF MIND

Sitting in silence on a chair and thinking of nothing is not something you'd think people come to do at Davos.

But that's what dozens of business leaders, politicians and power brokers do every morning at a meditation session that kicks off the daily schedule.

Mindfulness is the practice of paying attention to the present, to the sensations in the body and calming the mind. Jon Kabat-Zinn, who has helped popularize the practice around the world, based on Buddhist and Yoga traditions, leads the sessions.

The meditation helps, among other things, to reduce stress — something a lot of participants at the World Economic Forum can use after a long week of back-to-back meetings.

-By Carlo Piovano, Twitter: www.twitter.com/cpiovano