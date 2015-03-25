Date-Krumm, 42, stuns Kirilenko in Seoul

Forty-two-year-old Japanese veteran Kimiko Date-Krumm stunned Russian second seed Maria Kirilenko to reach the WTA Korea Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

Date-Krumm, who will celebrate her 43rd birthday later this month, continued to roll back the years with a 6-3, 6-1 triumph over Kirilenko, the world number 19.

It was just the latest age-defying feat by Date-Krumm, who reached the third round at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.

Next up for the Japanese star is Russian third seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who dispatched South Korean wildcard Lee Ye-Ra to reach the last eight on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Polish top seed Agnieszka Radwanska also made it into the quarters when she beat Spain's Estrella Cabeza Candela 6-2, 6-1.

And Jang Su-Jeong kept home hopes alive when she beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in three sets, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.