Darfur peacekeeper dies of wounds after July ambush

An African police adviser with the international peacekeeping mission in Sudan's Darfur region has died from wounds suffered in an ambush three months ago, the mission said on Tuesday.

The death of the Sierra Leonean brings to eight the number of peacekeepers killed in the July 13 attack north of the South Darfur state capital Nyala.

The other fatalities were troops from Tanzania.

Sixteen other military and police personnel from the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur were wounded.

It was the worst-ever attack in UNAMID'S six-year history.

Violence in Darfur and against UNAMID has worsened this year in the far-west region, where non-Arab rebels began an uprising 10 years ago.

Hundreds of people have died in tribal fighting, largely between Arab groups which analysts say are acting outside government control.

After the deadly July ambush the UN Security Council ordered a review of UNAMID operations, in light of the deteriorating security.