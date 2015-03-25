Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published
Last Update December 7, 2015

Darfur attack wounds Sudan war crimes suspect

By | AFP
  • 06449c22-
    Image 1 of 2

    People demonstrate in the Shangil Tobaya area for displaced people in North Darfur state, on June 18. A suspect wanted for war crimes in Sudan's Darfur has been left wounded after an attack which reportedly killed two of his men, local sources in Nyala city said on Monday. (AFP)

  • 06449c22-
    Image 2 of 2

    Graphic fact file on the pro-Khartoum Janjaweed militia. Ali Kushayb, a former Janjaweed commander, was attacked on Sunday during battles which state officials blamed on "differences" between members of the security forces. (AFP/File)

KHARTOUM (AFP) – A suspect wanted for war crimes in Sudan's Darfur has been left wounded after an attack which reportedly killed two of his men, local sources in Nyala city said on Monday.

Ali Kushayb, a former commander of the feared Janjaweed militia, was attacked on Sunday during battles which state officials blamed on "differences" between members of the security forces.

The urban warfare first erupted in Nyala on Wednesday night.

"It's Kushayb who was injured," one source said, referring to Ali Khushayb, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court.

"Not sure what the injuries are," but Kushayb was to be transferred to Khartoum, the source added, asking for anonymity.

Kushayb was hurt as residents ran for their lives during fresh fighting and looting in Nyala, Darfur's largest city.

The state-run Radio Omdurman reported late Sunday that Kushayb "was saved from assassination" but did not say he was wounded.

His driver and guard were killed, the report said.

Kushayb is wanted by the Hague-based ICC for crimes against humanity and war crimes allegedly committed earlier in the decade-long Darfur conflict.