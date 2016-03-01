Czech Republic hit by heavy snow; thousands without power

Thousands of people are without electricity following heavy snowfall that hit the Czech Republic overnight.

The center of the country was the most affected. The CEZ power company declared a state of emergency in four counties Tuesday after the snow damaged power lines

The snow also caused traffic problems, with some roads and railways lines blocked and delays at Prague's Vaclav Havel airport late Monday.

A football match between Dukla Prague and Sparta Prague in the top Czech league had to be canceled due to the weather.

The snow was gradually moving eastward on Tuesday.