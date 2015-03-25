Czech president appoints his economy adviser as new PM to form government of technocrats

Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed his economic adviser as the country's new prime minister to form a government of experts, replacing the cabinet of Petr Necas who resigned last week amid a spy and bribery scandal.

Jiri Rusnok, who was appointed Tuesday, served as finance minister in the Social Democratic government led by Zeman in 2001-02 and then continued as industry and trade minister in another government led by the same leftist party. He currently chairs the board of a pension fund.

Rusnok's appointment was opposed by the outgoing coalition, which has approved parliamentary speaker Miroslava Nemcova as its candidate for premier and holds a parliamentary majority.

His government will have to win a parliamentary confidence vote to rule until elections due in May 2014.