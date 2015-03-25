Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 7, 2015

Cyprus president says he will ask EU to change tack, give more help to debt-crushed country

By | Associated Press
An elderly man passes an empty closed shop with a sign reading in Greek " To rent" in central Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, April 9, 2013. Last month, Cyprus agreed that bondholders, investors and savers with more than 100,000 euros in the country's two largest — and most troubled — banks will take significant losses in exchange for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) rescue package. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) (The Associated Press)

NICOSIA, Cyprus – Cyprus' president says he will ask the European Union to provide more help to the crisis-hit country, which has to pay for most of its 23 billion euro ($30 billion) bailout.

President Nicos Anastasiades said Friday that he will send letters to EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy telling them of the "need for a change of EU policy" toward Cyprus by offering additional assistance.

Anastasiades didn't specify what kind of help he will seek.

Cyprus has seen its share of the bailout cost swell to 13 billion euros according to a draft document by its creditors — the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund. That's almost double what it was initially meant to pay.