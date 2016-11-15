Cyprus' biggest bank to list on London Stock Exchange

Cyprus' biggest bank says it's applying for a listing on the London Stock Exchange to boost its profile, attract investors and expand its access to capital.

The Bank of Cyprus said Tuesday it intends to maintain a listing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange, but won't be listed on the Athens Exchange.

The bank said in a statement that it has incorporated a holding company for the Bank of Cyprus Group in Ireland in order to be eligible for inclusion in the London Stock Exchange's premium listings.

The bank was at the center of a multibillion-euro rescue deal Cyprus agreed in 2013 with its eurozone partners that saved it from bankruptcy. The island nation successfully completed the program in March.