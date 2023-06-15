Expand / Collapse search
Asia
Published

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India's Gujarat coast near Pakistan

Over 180,000 individuals were evacuated from parts of India and Pakistan

Reuters
Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in India's Gujarat coast near Pakistan border late on Thursday evening, India weather office said, as strong winds and heavy rain lashed coastal areas of the two countries.

"Landfall process is continuing and by midnight it will be completely over the land. Part of the eye (of cyclone) is over the land," the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

Fox News Asia graphic

Cyclone Biparjoy has made landfall in India's Gujarat coast near Pakistan as string winds and rained pass through.  (Fox News)

India and Pakistan evacuated more than 180,000 people from the coastal areas to safety ahead of the cyclone.

