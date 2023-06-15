Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in India's Gujarat coast near Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in India's Gujarat coast near Pakistan border late on Thursday evening, India weather office said, as strong winds and heavy rain lashed coastal areas of the two countries.

TROPICAL STORM MAWAR TRIGGERS FLOODS, MUDSLIDES IN JAPAN AS RAIN INTENSIFIES

"Landfall process is continuing and by midnight it will be completely over the land. Part of the eye (of cyclone) is over the land," the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

India and Pakistan evacuated more than 180,000 people from the coastal areas to safety ahead of the cyclone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP