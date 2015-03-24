Cuba: 2 pitchers booted from reigning champion Villa Clara after reported defection attempts

Cuban authorities say two pitchers have been indefinitely kicked off their team after they allegedly attempted to defect.

Vanguardia is an official newspaper in the central province of Villa Clara. It says Diosdani Castillo and Yasmany Hernandez Romero will no longer play for the local club, which won the championship last season.

Vanguardia said Monday that the punishment is due to "grave indiscipline."

Sports officials announced in late June that Castillo, Hernandez and several others would be left off the national squad that is set to face a team of U.S. collegians later this month.