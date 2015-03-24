Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update December 5, 2015

Cuba: 2 pitchers booted from reigning champion Villa Clara after reported defection attempts

By | Associated Press
In this Jan 18, 2014, photo, Villa Clara's pitcher Diosdani Castillo takes a break after a training session at the Latinamerican stadium in Havana, Cuba. Cuban authorities say Castillo, as well as the team's other pitcher Yasmany Hernandez Romero, will no longer play for the local club which won the championship last season, after they allegedly attempted to defect. (AP Photo/Franklin Reyes)

HAVANA – Cuban authorities say two pitchers have been indefinitely kicked off their team after they allegedly attempted to defect.

Vanguardia is an official newspaper in the central province of Villa Clara. It says Diosdani Castillo and Yasmany Hernandez Romero will no longer play for the local club, which won the championship last season.

Vanguardia said Monday that the punishment is due to "grave indiscipline."

Sports officials announced in late June that Castillo, Hernandez and several others would be left off the national squad that is set to face a team of U.S. collegians later this month.