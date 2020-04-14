Expand / Collapse search
Crocodiles flood Mexican beach closed to tourists because of coronavirus

When the tourists are away, the crocs will play.

Crocodiles have taken over the beach at a popular Mexican resort that was shut down due to the coronavirus and is suddenly devoid of tourists for the first time in decades, according to news reports.

Photos from the lagoon beach at La Ventanilla in Oaxaca, an ecotourism resort on Mexico’s southern coast, show several crocs sunning without a single tourist in sight, the Mexican news agency milenio.com reported Sunday.

Some were even caught surfing the waves, Milenio reported.

The resort has been closed since earlier this month when government officials ordered all of the nation’s beaches shut down to halt the spread of COVID-19, the English-language Mexico News Daily said in a report Monday.

