Croatia: Agreement reached on new coalition government

The leader of Croatian conservatives says the group is close to reaching an agreement with a small populist party to form a coalition government following a snap election last month.

Croatian Democratic Union President Andrej Plenkovic said Friday the Most party will have four ministries in the future government and the two parties will rotate into the post of parliament speaker. Plenkovic is likely to be Croatia's new prime minister.

The two right-wing parties formed a government following an inconclusive election last November, but it collapsed after only a few months, leading to political turmoil in the EU's newest member state and stalled reforms.

Early elections held on Sept. 11 produced no clear winner with the conservatives securing 61 seats in the 151-member parliament. Most was third with 13 seats.