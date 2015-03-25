Crew rushes against time to remove shipwrecked Concordia as it's crushed under own weight

Salvage crews are working against time to right and remove the shipwrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship, which is steadily being crushed under its own weight on its granite seabed off the Tuscan island of Giglio.

Salvage master Nick Sloane said Monday that the Concordia has compressed some 3 meters (10 feet) since it came to rest on the rocks Jan. 13, 2012 after ramming a jagged reef during a stunt ordered by the captain that cost the lives of 32 people.

Sloan, an engineer for Titan Salvage, said experts would have one chance to pull the ship upright and float it away to the mainland for demolition. The attempt will probably take place in mid-September. If it fails, he said, there won't be a second chance.