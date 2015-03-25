Expand / Collapse search
Court in Guinea charges notorious military commander Claude Pivi for 2009 stadium massacre

By | Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea – A human rights group says a notorious military commander in Guinea has been charged in connection with a 2009 massacre at a soccer stadium.

Col. Claude Pivi still maintains a loyal following within the army, leading to concerns he would not face prosecution. He is currently a minister in charge of presidential security.

Numerous witnesses reported having seen Pivi inside the national soccer stadium when soldiers mowed down pro-democracy activists. The shocking level of violence led to the unraveling of Guinea's military regime.

Thierno Diallo, a lawyer who works with a Guinean human rights group, said the fact that the judges charged Pivi on Thursday is just the start of a long process.