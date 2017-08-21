Court clears way for Bangladesh opposition leader's trial

Bangladesh's Supreme Court has cleared the way for opposition leader Khaleda Zia's trial on bribery charges for granting two contracts as the country's prime minister from 2001-2006 that allegedly cost the government millions of dollars.

The top court's appellate division on Monday rejected Zia's petition to stop her trial.

Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission filed the bribery case against Zia and 12 others in 2007, alleging that they violated government rules in awarding contracts for container management at two inland depots in the capital, Dhaka, and the port city of Chittagong.

Zia is current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's archrival. If she's convicted, she will not be able to contest the next general election.

She is out on bail in the case and is undergoing medical treatment in London.