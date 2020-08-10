Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus in Thailand: Students seen playing inside pens to protect against spread

Students are playing inside special play areas to protect against the spread of COVID-19

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
What needs to happen to reopen schools safelyVideo

What needs to happen to reopen schools safely

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat outlines the ways parents need to ensure their children's safety when returning to school. She later discusses how close America is to releasing a coronavirus vaccine.

This is how far Thailand is going to protect its schoolchildren from the coronavirus.

Images taken Monday from inside the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok show socially distanced students playing inside small, screened-in areas on the floor of a classroom.

Thai kindergarten students wear face masks as they play in screened-in play areas used for social distancing at the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok. (Getty Images)

Thai kindergarten students wear face masks as they play in screened-in play areas used for social distancing at the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok. (Getty Images)

The school – which welcomed 250 students back last month – had been shut down since March, according to The Independent.

Plastic screens also have been set up around students’ desks and their temperature is scanned before entering the facility, the newspaper adds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Plastic screens also have been set up around desks at the school. (Getty Images)

Plastic screens also have been set up around desks at the school. (Getty Images)

The protective measures come as another school just north of the Thai capital has asked its 5,000 students to self-isolate at home for 15 days before returning for the new academic year, The Independent reports.

Thailand, as of Monday, has 3,351 coronavirus cases and 58 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

Trending in World