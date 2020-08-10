Coronavirus in Thailand: Students seen playing inside pens to protect against spread

This is how far Thailand is going to protect its schoolchildren from the coronavirus.

Images taken Monday from inside the Wat Khlong Toey School in Bangkok show socially distanced students playing inside small, screened-in areas on the floor of a classroom.

The school – which welcomed 250 students back last month – had been shut down since March, according to The Independent.

Plastic screens also have been set up around students’ desks and their temperature is scanned before entering the facility, the newspaper adds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The protective measures come as another school just north of the Thai capital has asked its 5,000 students to self-isolate at home for 15 days before returning for the new academic year, The Independent reports.

Thailand, as of Monday, has 3,351 coronavirus cases and 58 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.