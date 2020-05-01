Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pope Francis
Published

Pope gives aid to transgender prostitutes with no ‘customers’

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Pope Francis offers message of hope during Easter Sunday Mass amid COVID-19Video

Pope Francis offers message of hope during Easter Sunday Mass amid COVID-19

Amy Kellogg reports from Florence, Italy.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Pope Francis assisted a group of transgender prostitutes who were struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic in Italy, according to an Italian newspaper.

“At the height of the coronavirus emergency, a group of transsexuals, almost all Latin Americans, arrived in the church with amazement and wonder,” Don Andrea Conocchia,  the parish priest of Torvaianica, not far from Rome, told Il Fatto Quotidiano. “They asked for help because with the virus they no longer had customers on the street."

POPE URGES CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN OBEDIENCE AMID CHURCH-STATE DEBATE

They reached out to the pope through Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, who is responsible for charitable work done in the name of pope.

“Francis’ response was immediate,” the paper reports.

Pope Francis attends a Mass for Holy Thursday, inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. (Alessandro Di Meo/Pool Photo via AP)

Pope Francis attends a Mass for Holy Thursday, inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. (Alessandro Di Meo/Pool Photo via AP)

“Many thanks to Pope Francis! May God bless you, thank you for everything! A thousand blessings! May the Virgin protect you!” the group of prostitutes sent in an audio message.

POPE ASKS FAITHFUL TO ADD THESE TWO PRAYERS TO THE END OF THE ROSARY

It does not appear that the leader of the Catholic Church was signaling any changes in Catholic teaching on gender and sex.

In February, the pope touched on this issue when asked where he sees evil at work today.

"One place is gender theory," the pope said, according to Catholic News Service. "Right away I want to clarify that I am not referring to people with a homosexual orientation. The Catechism of the Catholic Church invites us to accompany them and provide pastoral care to these brothers and sisters of ours."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He called gender theory a "dangerous" attack, erasing all distinctions between men and women, male and female.

Francis added that he did not want "to discriminate against anyone," but was convinced that human peace and well-being had to be based on the reality that God created people with differences and that accepting -- not ignoring -- those differences is what brings people together.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke