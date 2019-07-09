Copenhagen police target drunk and stoned electric scooter riders

A weekend crackdown in Copenhagen targeting drunken electric scooter riders has resulted in 28 arrests.

Police in Denmark's capital announced Monday that 24 were caught riding under the influence of alcohol and four were caught riding under the influence of recreational drugs.

The number of arrests is scary, police assistant Christian Berthelsen told Denmark Radio, the Copenhagen Post reported Tuesday.

“We choose to carry out checks now because we can see it is a very popular mode of transport and we know why. However, it is important we stick to the rules, or otherwise it will make things difficult for us. Our main goal is to prevent any sort of accidents from happening,” he said.

The influx of electric scooters on Copenhagen streets has angered locals, Agence France Presse reported.

The scooters are available through an app and can be left anywhere.

Those caught riding a scooter with a blood-alcohol level of .05 face a 2,000-krone fine—about $300.