South America

Congressional inquiry to investigate Codelco's mining projects in Chile

Chilean probe comes in the wake of decline in copper production, a crucial industrial metal

Mining projects run by Chile's state-owned copper producer Codelco will be investigated by a congressional committee, lawmakers in the lower house announced, amid a prolonged fall in production of the key industrial metal.

The motion to launch the investigation was approved unanimously late on Wednesday, aiming to review the administration and regulation of Codelco, the world's largest copper miner.

MCCARTHY VOWS TO RESTRICT DHS FUNDING OVER CHILEAN CRIMINAL GANGS PLAGUING THE US

Chilean lawmakers are set to launch an investigation into Codelco amid the decline of copper production. 

The probe will focus in particular on project delays and planning, as well as Codelco's corporate structure, according to a congressional statement.

The membership of the investigative committee has not yet been determined, and participating lawmakers will have two months to produce a report with its findings.