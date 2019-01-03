Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Africa
Published
Last Update 28 mins ago

Congo's Catholic church says data show clear election winner

Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo – The Catholic church in Congo says its data show a clear winner in Sunday's presidential election, and it calls on the electoral commission to publish the true results in "respect of truth and justice."

The church deployed some 40,000 electoral observers. Congo's electoral regulations forbid anyone but the electoral commission to announce results.

Observers have reported multiple irregularities as the country voted for a successor to departing President Joseph Kabila.

The electoral commission's president on Thursday said it had collected results from about 20 percent of polling stations, while some Congolese expressed doubt that the first results would be released on Sunday as expected.

The internet remains blocked in the Central African country in an apparent attempt by the government to calm speculation.

The outage also hampers election observers' work.