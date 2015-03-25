Commonwealth summit ends with nations saying they can help postwar Sri Lanka

Leaders including South Africa's Jacob Zuma say they're ready to help Sri Lanka achieve postwar healing, as the island nation closed a Commonwealth summit held amid international outcry over its human rights record.

The summit was dogged by constant attention to Sri Lanka's refusal to allow international inquiries into alleged atrocities committed during and after its 27-year civil war, which ended in 2009.

President Mahinda Rajapaksa says his troops committed no abuses, and that the country's institutions are processing mounting abuse complaints, including reports of missing people and attacks against journalists. But he says "it will take time."

Zuma said at the summit's closing news conference that he shared lessons on reconciliation that he learned in post-apartheid South Africa. He said "we have some experience to offer."