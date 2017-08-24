Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 25, 2017

Colombian TV network Caracol taken off Venezuelan airwaves

By | Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela – Colombian TV network Caracol has been taken off the air in Venezuela a day after President Nicolas Maduro delivered a scathing rebuke of Colombian media.

Caracol News director Juan Roberto Vargas tells a Colombian radio outlet that the channel's coverage of ousted chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz appears to have been a "breaking point" that led to its removal.

Colombian news channel RCN was also blocked Thursday from a Venezuelan local cable operator, though its signal remained active on DirecTV.

Caracol joins a growing list of news outlets that have been blocked by Maduro's government.

Earlier this year Venezuelan authorities shut down CNN en Espanol's feed after the Spanish-language channel aired a report about fraudulent passports that drew angry criticism from officials.