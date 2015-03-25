Colombia government, FARC guerrillas resume peace talks optimistic about reaching deal on land

Representatives of Colombia's government and largest rebel army have resumed peace talks in the Cuban capital.

Both sides say they hope to reach an agreement soon on the first of six agenda items: agrarian reform.

The talks recessed May 3, and Colombian analysts expressed dismay that six months at the negotiating table had yet to yield a deal on land.

Jorge Torres Victoria is a commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, who uses the nom de guerre Pablo Catatumbo.

He said Wednesday in Havana that negotiators are returning to the table with a "greater disposition to advance."

President Juan Manuel Santos has also been optimistic that this next round of negotiations will bear fruit.

The FARC formed in the 1960s and has about 9,000 members.