Climber killed in avalanche at Canada's Peter Lougheed Provincial Park

A climber died in Canada’s Peter Lougheed Provincial Park on Saturday after an avalanche swept down a slope and buried him, authorities said.

The climber and a partner were descending the Lone Ranger ice climb in the park's Ranger Creek when a wind slab avalanche "struck them from above," Avalanche Canada said in an incident report.

"One member of the group was partly buried and able to dig themselves out. The other member was fully buried and did not survive," the report reads.

Paramedics responded to the area around 3 p.m. and airlifted an injured 26-year-old woman off the mountain, the Calgary Herald reported, citing Alberta Health Services. The woman did not require medical treatment.

The body of a 29-year-old man from Squamish, British Columbia, was recovered from under the snow on Sunday morning, the newspaper reported.

Avalanche Canada said the wind slab avalanche had developed quickly, with others also occurring in the area.

Officials advised visitors to "pay attention" to signs of instability and recent avalanche activity.

"Although it's early in the season, it's essential to factor avalanche hazard into your trip planning," the agency said.

The park is located in Kananaskis Country near the Alberta-British Columbia border.