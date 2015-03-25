Church of England backs new push for women bishops following backlash over failed vote

The Church of England's governing body has voted to restart the process of allowing women bishops following a widespread backlash over the failure of such legislation last year.

Members of the General Synod said Monday they would back plans to draft new proposals paving the way for women bishops in July or November 2015.

Negotiations on women bishops collapsed in November following a failed vote among senior church members.

Rev. Nigel Stock said last year's decision had caused "profound mystification and unhappiness" in the church and dealt a serious blow to female members of the clergy. Women can become priests.

The renewed push to introduce women bishops comes after the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, spoke of the "significant absence of trust" over the issue within the church's governing body.