Christian Brothers Fatally Shot in Iraq, Police Say

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi police say gunmen have shot and killed two Christian brothers in a northern city in the latest in a spate of attacks targeting the religious minority.

Brothers Saad and Raad Hannah were working in their auto mechanic shop in Mosul on Monday when gunmen burst in and shot them to death before fleeing, police said. A Mosul hospital worker confirmed the deaths. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Christians have been fleeing Iraq amid a series of attacks against them. The worst was an insurgent bombing of a Catholic church in Baghdad during Mass that killed 68 last month.