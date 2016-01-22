Chinese president in Tehran for 1st visit in 14 years

Iranian state TV is reporting that the Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials about future economic and political cooperation.

State TV quotes Ebrahim Rahimpour, Iran's deputy foreign minister for Asia and Pacific affairs, as saying the Chinese president is in Tehran with a high-ranking political and economic delegation at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart President Hassan Rouhani.

"This is the first visit by a Chinese president in 14 years," Rahimpour said, "During his one-day official trip, it is expected to visit Iran's supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani."

The television report said total trade between Tehran and Beijing stood at some $52 billion dollars in 2014. However, that figure dropped in 2015 due to decreasing global oil prices.