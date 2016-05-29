Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 29, 2016

Chinese detergent maker sorry for harm done by racist ad

By | Associated Press
Two scenes from a detergent ad by Shanghai Leishang Cosmetics Ltd. Co. are shown on computer screens in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2016. The Chinese laundry detergent maker apologized late Saturday for the harm caused by the spread of an ad in which a black man "washed" by its product was transformed into a fair-skinned Asian man. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING – A Chinese detergent maker has apologized to black people hurt by the spread of an ad in which a black man "washed" by its product was transformed into a fair-skinned Asian man.

Shanghai Leishang Cosmetics Ltd. Co. has halted the ad, which aired first in social media. The company said in a late Saturday statement that it strongly shuns and condemns racial discrimination.

It expresses regret over a controversy it says was amplified by the media.

The ad for Qiaobi laundry detergent drops shows a black man entering a room and attempting to flirt with an Asian woman. She feeds him a detergent drop and stuffs his body into a top-loading washer. When the cycle completes, a fair-skinned Asian man appears to the delight of the woman.