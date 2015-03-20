China's 1st aircraft carrier completes maiden voyage, including tests of combat system

Chinese state media say the country's first aircraft carrier has successfully completed tests and training programs on its maiden voyage.

The Liaoning returned to port Wednesday after a 37-day voyage in the South China Sea.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the aircraft carrier tested its combat system and conducted a formation practice and "attained the anticipated objectives."

In early December, a U.S. Navy ship was involved in a near collision with a Chinese ship which a Chinese media report said was down to the U.S. ship getting too close to the Liaoning. It marked the two countries' most serious sea confrontation in years.

The Liaoning was bought from Ukraine more than a decade ago and extensively refurbished before entering service last year.