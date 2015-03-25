China identifies suspects in Glaxo drug bribery probe, says they paid millions of dollars

A state news agency says Chinese police have identified four managers of drug manufacturer GlaxoSmithKline who allegedly paid millions of dollars in bribes to encourage use of its medications.

The Xinhua News Agency said Monday the four managers included a vice president and human resources director of Glaxo's Chinese unit.

The Chinese police ministry accused the employees last week of conducting a large and long-running bribery campaign to encourage doctors and hospitals to prescribe Glaxo's drugs.

Xinhua said at least 50 million yuan ($8.2 million) passed through a travel agency as part of a scheme to hide the bribes.