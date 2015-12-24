Chilean Congress approves law granting free university education in victory to Bachelet

Chile's Congress has approved a law granting free university education to many of the South American country's students.

The law was approved by both houses of the legislature Wednesday.

The measure is a pillar of President Michelle Bachelet's reform promises. It is expected to aid about 200,000 students at state universities. Students attending private institutions are also expected to join with some conditions.

Chile's Constitutional Court had recently blocked a part of Bachelet's proposal to provide free university education to half the country's poorest students.

The court ruled that portions of the plan discriminated against students by forcing them to attend specific institutions to qualify for the benefit. The government then amended the $765 million plan, which is included in its budget for 2016.