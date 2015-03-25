Chile changes name of avenue that used to mark anniversary of Pinochet's coup

Chile is changing the name of an avenue that paid homage to the 1973 military coup.

Avenida 11 de Septiembre was renamed Avenida Nueva Providencia on Tuesday.

Residents of Santiago's Providencia neighborhood celebrated the results of the municipal vote along the avenue by waving banners with the new name.

The avenue used to mark the anniversary of the day in 1973 when Gen. Augusto Pinochet seized power in a military coup that prompted socialist President Salvador Allende to kill himself rather than surrender.

Allende's granddaughter, Maya Fernandez said the old name brought harrowing memories to familes of those who suffered during the dictatorship. Fernandez said Tuesday, "it's excellent to erase anything that has to do with this vile date."

Chile's government estimates that 3,095 people were killed during Pinochet's dictatorship.