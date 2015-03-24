Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Central African Republic interim president opens talks with militia after heavy violence

By | Associated Press

BANGUI, Central African Republic – A spokesman says Central African Republic's interim leader has opened talks with leaders of a Christian militia who have called for her government to resign.

The launch of talks Saturday came after a week of heavy violence in the capital, Bangui, which killed one U.N. peacekeeper and injured more than a dozen others.

Presidential spokesman Antoinette Montaigne said the talks were intended to "defuse the crisis" that has "paralyzed" the city since Tuesday.

The anti-Balaka militia group submitted five demands including the release of arrested members and the inclusion of others in a transition council.

The country has been rocked by violence since a mostly Muslim rebel coalition toppled the president of a decade last year. At least 5,000 people have died in the past nine months.