Canadian teacher goes on trial accused of child abuse at top Indonesian international school

A Canadian teacher and an Indonesia teaching assistant have gone on trial accused of sexually abusing a kindergartner on the campus of a prestigious international school.

Neil Bantleman and Ferdinant Tjiong appeared before a judge Tuesday in separate closed door sessions to hear charges against them.

Both men maintain their innocence as do fellow teachers and the principal at the Jakarta International School.

Five janitors at the school are being tried over the same allegations.

The school in southern Jakarta is attended by the children of foreign diplomats, businesspeople and Indonesia's elite. It has 2,400 students aged 3 to 18 from about 60 countries.