Canadian body parts suspect to stand trial in fall 2014

The trial of a former porn actor accused of dismembering his Chinese lover and mailing the body parts to Canadian political parties will begin in September 2014.

Luka Magnotta has pleaded not guilty in the slaying of Jun Lin last May. He is accused of killing the university student and posting a video online that shows him stabbing and having sex with the dismembered corpse.

A Quebec judge consulted with the prosecution and defense and on Monday announced Sept. 15. 2014 as the start of the trial.

The case emerged when a package containing a severed foot was found at the headquarters of Canada's Conservative Party last May. That same day, a hand was discovered at a postal facility, in a package addressed to the Liberal Party of Canada.