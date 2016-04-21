Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published
Last Update April 21, 2016

Campaigning begins for runoff elections to Iran's parliament

By | Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran's state TV says scores of candidates have begun campaigning for runoff parliamentary elections scheduled for April 29.

Campaigning begins Thursday and will continue for a week. The 136 candidates are running for 68 seats in Iran's 290-seat parliament, for constituencies in which no candidate achieved a clear majority during the general election.

In February's election, a bloc of reformists and moderate allies of President Hassan Rouhani won a majority in parliament and in a clerical body known as the Assembly of Experts, which is charged with choosing the country's next supreme leader. The results were seen as a major setback for hard-liners opposed to the nuclear deal reached with world powers last year.

There will be no runoff vote in the Iranian capital, Tehran, where moderates won a majority.