Cabinet sets Israeli elections on January 22; polls show Netanyahu remaining premier

Israel's parliamentary election has been set for Jan. 22, the Cabinet decided Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leading in the polls.

Netanyahu said he was forced to call early elections last week after he was unable to pass a budget for the coming year. Elections were originally scheduled for October 2013.

The Cabinet's decision Sunday awaits final approval from the parliament on Monday, where an endorsement is expected.

Most polls have shown Netanyahu is likely to retain his post if the current party alignment remains in place. He has presided over a stable coalition for nearly four years in a country where governments rarely serve out their full terms.