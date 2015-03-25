Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Bus on way to tourist spot plunges off road into valley in western China, killing 11

By | Associated Press

BEIJING – State media say a bus carrying 35 people has plunged into a valley in western China, killing at least 11 people.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the accident happened Tuesday afternoon when the bus was traveling to a tourist spot near Changji city in the region of Xinjiang.

A Changji police official confirmed that the accident occurred but didn't have any information about casualties. He gave only his surname, Ma.

Road accidents are common in China because of poor road conditions and bad driving habits.