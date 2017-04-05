Bus driver suspected of reckless driving, manslaughter

A Swedish prosecutor says she is investigating a bus driver for reckless driving, bodily harm and manslaughter after his vehicle skidded off a road in central Sweden last weekend, killing three high school students.

Karin Johnsson Ryd said Wednesday "the circumstances mean there is suspicion of a crime having been committed." The cause of the accident has not been established yet.

The two-deck bus was carrying 52 students, six adults and a driver when it crashed into a ditch Sunday morning near Ostersund as it was on a school trip to a northern Sweden ski resort. Two dozen people were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.