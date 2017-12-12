Burundi's president launches campaign to extend his rule

Burundi's president has launched a campaign to support constitutional amendments that could extend his rule.

President Pierre Nkurunziza on Tuesday told supporters in Gitega province to vote in favor of the changes in an upcoming national referendum.

The opposition warns that attempts to change the constitution could lead to more bloodshed in the East African country still reeling from deadly violence following Nkurunziza's contentious decision to seek a third term in 2015.

The constitutional changes, which include extending a presidential term from five years to seven, were proposed by a government-appointed commission and have been ratified by Nkurunziza's cabinet.

Burundi's most prominent opposition leader, Agathon Rwasa, tells The Associated Press that "it's clear that Nkurunziza is aiming at remaining in office for life."