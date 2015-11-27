Burundi: Presidential adviser survives apparent assassination as gunmen fire at his vehicle

Police and witnesses say an adviser to Burundi's president has survived an assassination attempt by gunmen who fired at his vehicle in the capital.

Deputy police spokesman Moise Nkurunziza said that the adviser, Zenon Ndaruvukanye, was attacked Friday morning in Bujumbura. He survived the attack but one of his bodyguards was killed and another seriously injured.

The capital has been wracked by violence since April when President Pierre Nkurunziza defied street protests to seek a third term.

Witnesses said Ndaruvukanye, a member of the ruling party, was on his way from home to his office when six gunmen fired at his vehicle in the Kajaga neighborhood.

Both opponents and supporters of the government have been killed in apparent revenge attacks that have raised international concern.